Maxim Group Increases Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $2.50

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

