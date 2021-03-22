Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

MXIM stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

