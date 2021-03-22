MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Hits $19.53 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1,482.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 2,926.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and $15,613.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.