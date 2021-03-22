MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

