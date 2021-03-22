Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $202.04 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

