Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,072.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

