Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $21.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

