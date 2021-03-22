Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $145.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

