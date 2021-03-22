Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.75 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

