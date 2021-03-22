Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,592 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 21,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $93.87 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $95.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

