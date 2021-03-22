Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $87.86 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.