Merk Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Merk Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. B2Gold accounts for about 8.8% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Merk Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of B2Gold worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.71. 204,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.