Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Metacrine alerts:

MTCR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 74,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at about $11,677,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at about $9,469,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metacrine by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 199,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.