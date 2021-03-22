Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,486,800.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00.

Shares of MIME stock remained flat at $$42.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 46,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after acquiring an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 274,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

