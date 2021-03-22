MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

