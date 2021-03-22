Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 30.6% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $49.38 million and approximately $734,371.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00466754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.00774021 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,850,922,732 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,713,165 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

