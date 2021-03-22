Mirrored Amazon Market Capitalization Reaches $25.01 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $158,326.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for $3,146.13 or 0.05555464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,949 tokens. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Amazon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using U.S. dollars.

