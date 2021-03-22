Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $324.51 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $324.51 or 0.00591223 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $125,307.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.76 or 0.00471437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00064989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00832559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,805 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

