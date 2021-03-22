Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $533.04 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.72 million and $164,740.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $533.04 or 0.00966651 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 50,120 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

