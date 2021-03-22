Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $952,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,881.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,402,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,837,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,966,911 shares of company stock valued at $611,530,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

