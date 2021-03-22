Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 4.5%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.70. 106,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 580,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mogo from C$7.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$638.03 million and a P/E ratio of -22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96.

Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

