Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,059 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $569,401.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 182,436 shares of company stock worth $2,418,235 in the last three months.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

