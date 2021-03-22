Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 313 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

