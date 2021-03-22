Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 797 Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,646,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,156,000 after purchasing an additional 735,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 658,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,390,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

