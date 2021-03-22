Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.61 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

