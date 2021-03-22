Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 614,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 114,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $770,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.51 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

