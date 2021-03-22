Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL opened at $87.63 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

