Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.