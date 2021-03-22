More Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,240.96 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. More Coin has a total market cap of $160,240.96 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.