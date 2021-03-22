Morgan Stanley Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $50.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after acquiring an additional 292,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

