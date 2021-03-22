Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.00 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

