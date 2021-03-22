Morgan Stanley Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $122.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Shares of EXR opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

