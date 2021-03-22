Morgan Stanley Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $231.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.44.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $233.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $228.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

