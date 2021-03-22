Morgan Stanley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $73.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after buying an additional 267,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

