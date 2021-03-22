Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Volkswagen has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $48.72.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.