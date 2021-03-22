Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,268 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 864,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 233,135 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,193,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 307,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,229 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

