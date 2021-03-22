Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

