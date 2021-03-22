M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,801. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

