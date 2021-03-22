M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

MDYG stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

