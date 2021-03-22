M&T Bank Corp Purchases 513 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

