M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 5,664 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $135.01 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

