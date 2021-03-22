National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

