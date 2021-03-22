National Bankshares Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$48.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.25.

TSE:AFN opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$844.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.72. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

