National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells £87,859.04 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

Shares of National Express Group stock opened at GBX 313.40 ($4.09) on Monday. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

