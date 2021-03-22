National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

