Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

NLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $552.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

