Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

NLS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 963.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

