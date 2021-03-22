Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKTR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,532,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

