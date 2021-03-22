NEST Protocol (NEST) One Day Volume Tops $10.79 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.15 million and $10.79 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00473574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.29 or 0.00814745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,978,546,212 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

