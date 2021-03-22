Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.99 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $179.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 177,173,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,172,818 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

